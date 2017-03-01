The Redskins lost two top pass-catchers Thursday, when Pierre Garcon signed with the San Francisco 49ers and DeSean Jackson headed to Tampa Bay Buccaneers. That forces Washington to replace two receivers who each had more than 1,000 yards receiving in 2016.

With Jackson and Garcon elsewhere, Terrelle Pryor is the best free agent wide receiver available. Pryor reportedly spent Thursday night having dinner with Redskins’ officials, but left without a new contract.

Pryor, a former quarterback, played his first full season at receiver for the Cleveland Browns in 2016, catching 77 passes for 1,007 yards and four touchdowns. Pryor had previously tried to latch on with multiple NFL teams as a receiver before finding a home in Cleveland.

For now, Jamison Crowder and tight end Jordan Reed are Washington’s best pass-catching options.

Crowder caught a team-high seven touchdowns last season and will be counted on to produce in 2017. Reed was named to the Pro Bowl.

Wide receiver Josh Doctson had a disappointing rookie season after he was selected with Washington’s first-round pick in 2016. He caught just two passes and was placed on injured reserve in October because of ongoing Achilles tendon problems.

Copyright © 2017 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.

Disqus