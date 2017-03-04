ALAMEDA, Calif. (AP) - The Oakland Raiders added their first free agent of the league year, agreeing to a two-year deal with former New York Giants offensive lineman Marshall Newhouse.

A person familiar with the deal said Newhouse has agreed to the contract Friday. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the deal has not been signed. NFL Network first reported the deal.

After being extremely active in free agency the past two offseasons, the Raiders have not been nearly as aggressive this year after winning 12 games last season to make the playoffs for the first time since 2002.

They lost several of their own players on the first two days of free agency before adding the versatile Newhouse for depth on the offensive line.

Newhouse has started 56 games in six seasons with Green Bay, Cincinnati and the Giants. He entered the league as a fifth-round pick by the Packers in 2010 when current Raiders general manager Reggie McKenzie was in the front office in Green Bay.

Newhouse spent the past two seasons with the Giants where he started 20 games. He has experience playing both tackle positions, as well as guard. Oakland has a strong offensive line returning led by Pro Bowlers Donald Penn (left tackle), Kelechi Osemele (left guard) and Rodney Hudson (center). Gabe Jackson has solidified the right guard spot and the only starting position up from grabs is at right tackle where Menelik Watson and Austin Howard got most of the playing time last season.

Newhouse figures to get a chance to compete for that spot after Watson left to sign an $18 million, three-year deal earlier Friday with division rival Denver. Howard is still on the roster and Vadal Alexander and Denver Kirkland, who both got playing time as rookies, are also in the mix.

