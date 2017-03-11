CHICAGO (AP) - The Chicago Bears have signed free-agent cornerbacks Prince Amukamara and Marcus Cooper and re-signed cornerback Johnthan Banks.

The signings announced Saturday came after the Bears signed safety Quintin Demps on Friday.

Amukamara, who has appeared in 69 games with 57 starts over six seasons, signed a one-year contract. He played for the New York Giants from 2011-15 and Jacksonville last season.

Cooper, who signed a three-year contract, has appeared in 54 games with 24 starts with Kansas City and Arizona. Cooper had four interceptions and a team-high 11 pass breakups with the Cardinals last season.

Banks, who signed a one-year deal, appeared in two games with Chicago last season. He also appeared in two games with Detroit and five with Tampa Bay.

