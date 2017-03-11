CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago is gearing up for a weekend of St. Patrick’s Day celebrations.

The city’s Office of Emergency Management and Communications says road closures will begin Saturday morning downtown Chicago. The annual dyeing of the Chicago River - when the water will turn a bright green color — is scheduled for 9 a.m. along Wacker Drive from Michigan Avenue to Columbus Drive. The parade will step off at noon.

On Sunday, thousands of people are expected to attend the South Side Irish Parade. It steps off at noon on South Western Avenue and will feature more than 100 units, including marching bands and Irish dancers. Parking restrictions will be in place starting early Sunday.

City officials are encouraging people to celebrate responsibility.

