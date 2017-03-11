RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Authorities are investigating after remains were discovered near Interstate 540 in Raleigh.

The Wake County Sheriff’s Office tells local media outlets that a driver whose car had broken down saw a decomposed body on Friday night. Authorities say they think the person had undergone hip surgery due to a plate found near the hip area.

The body is being sent to the Medical Examiner’s Office for identification and determination of cause of death.

It’s not clear if the person was male or female. Authorities say it appears the person had been wearing a black short sleeve shirt and blue jeans.

