RENTON, Wash. (AP) - The Seattle Seahawks have signed former No. 2 overall pick Luke Joeckel as they look to bolster their offensive line.

The signing of Joeckel was announced by the team on Saturday. It’s believed to be a one-year deal.

Joeckel was supposed to anchor Jacksonville’s line when he was selected second overall in 2013. He started all 39 games in his four seasons with the Jaguars, mostly at left tackle. He moved to left guard last season, but played in just four games because of knee surgery.

Seattle’s offensive line was a major weakness last season and finding veterans to add depth is a priority this offseason.

___

For more NFL coverage: www.pro32.ap.org and http://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright © 2017 The Washington Times, LLC.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.

Disqus