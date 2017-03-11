ABBOTSTOWN, Pa. (AP) — Authorities say an Amtrak train struck a runaway horse and buggy in central Pennsylvania, but no one aboard the train was injured.
The chief of the Paradise-Leaman Place fire company told WGAL-TV that the empty buggy got stuck on the tracks in Paradise Township, Lancaster.
The eastbound Amtrak train No. 624 heading to Philadelphia struck the horse and buggy shortly after 9 p.m. Friday, destroying the buggy and killing the horse.
Amtrak police told LNP newspapers that no injuries were reported among the approximately 90 people on board. State police said a runaway horse was reported prior to the crash.
Emergency crews dispatched to the scene reported considerable debris scattered on the tracks. Passengers were reportedly transferred to another train.
blog comments powered by
Copyright © 2017 The Washington Times, LLC.