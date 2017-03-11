The top Democrat on the House Oversight and Government Reform Committee questioned Sunday whether politics led to the firing of U.S. Attorney Preet Bharara, a New York prosecutor dismissed by the Trump administration over the weekend.

Mr. Bharara was one of 46 U.S. attorneys let go by the administration in recent days. Last week, a number of watchdog groups asked him to investigate whether President Trump received any payments from foreign governments through any of his business interests — payments that seemingly would violate the Emoluments Clause of the Constitution.

Rep. Elijah Cummings, Maryland Democrat, suggested Sunday there may be a connection with such requests and the ouster of Mr. Bharara.

“And certainly, there’s a lot of questions coming up as to whether Mr. Trump is — President Trump is concerned about the jurisdiction of this U.S. attorney and whether that might affect his future,” Mr. Cummings told ABC’s “This Week” before being asked directly whether he believed there was a link.

“There very well may be,” he said.

