“It is not the critic who counts: not the man who points out how the strong man stumbles or where the doer of deeds could have done them better. The credit belongs to the man who is actually in the arena, whose face is marred by dust and sweat and blood, who strives valiantly, who errs, who comes short again and again, because there is no effort without error and shortcoming, but who does actually strive to do the deeds, who knows great enthusiasms, the great devotions, who spends himself in a worthy cause.”

— Theodore Roosevelt

When President Trump gave his March 10 weekly radio address on the 50th day of his presidency, I couldn’t help but reflect on how aptly the quote from former President Theodore Roosevelt applies to Mr. Trump and the freedom warriors fighting by his side.

From his closest advisers who are constantly maligned in every way imaginable to the good men and women who were unjustly bloodied during their Cabinet confirmation hearings, we all owe our thanks to his team. They are boldly plowing through years worth of bureaucratic despotism, steadily giving us back a culture of freedom.

It’s worth reflecting for one horrifying moment on how, instead of joyously marching toward freedom, we would be 50 days into a forced march toward a very different destination had Hillary Clinton won the presidency. Consider how far we have already come toward greatness in liberty compared with what we would be facing had the election turned out differently:

• Mrs. Clinton knows that if you can control a person’s health care, you can control the person, so she pledged to exert even more onerous government control than Obamacare does now. Instead, Mr. Trump partnered with Congress to create a patient-centered plan and is working with citizen freedom advocates to fine-tune legislation that will free our families from disastrous and expensive government-run health care.

• Rather than empowering Planned Parenthood to betray even more women by persuading them to kill their innocent preborn children, our heroes have started the effort to halt the flow of our tax dollars to the racist, deceptive organization.

• Rather than further compromising the safety of our families by flooding our country with more illegal, unvetted intruders, the president is rounding up criminals at home and has issued orders to make America safe again.

• Rather than forcing our nation’s public schools to compromise the privacy and safety of our girls through federally mandated coed bathrooms and locker rooms, Mr. Trump has created the environment in which moms and dads can work with local entities to set sound policies.

• Rather than increasing your and my forced payments for abortions around the world, Mr. Trump has put an end to the immoral practice of using U.S. federal dollars to promote and fund the killing of the preborn in other countries.

• Rather than increasing government regulation over every aspect of our lives, Mr. Trump has ordered that the regulatory stranglehold be slashed so that Americans and our economy can begin to breathe freely.

• Rather than keeping children trapped in failing public schools, the president is initiating the means by which parents in even the worst economic conditions can choose quality education for their sons and daughters.

And there is much more to be thankful for. Yes, we have a long way to go. But we are now over 50 days into the glorious freedom march toward greatness.

Let us not forget how far we have already come and how much courage and determination it will yet take to get there.

• Rebecca Hagelin can be reached at rebecca@rebeccahagelin.com.

