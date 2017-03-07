Sen. John McCain predicted Sunday that “there’s a lot more shoes to drop” regarding President Trump’s connections to Russia, and said he believes top Trump associates should be called before Congress to testify.

Appearing on CNN’s “State of the Union,” the Arizona Republican said the American people need more information and need it quickly.

“There’s a lot of things about our relations with Russia that trouble me a lot,” Mr. McCain said. “There’s a lot of aspects of this whole relationship with Russia and Vladimir Putin that requires further scrutiny, and so far I don’t think the American people have gotten all the answers. In fact, I think there’s a lot more shoes to drop from this centipede.”

Specifically, Mr. McCain was asked whether longtime Trump confidante Roger Stone should be called to testify before Congress. Mr. Stone last week said he had conversations with the online hackers Guccifer 2.0, the group that claims to be responsible for the breach of Democratic Party email servers during the height of last year’s presidential election.

It was the latest in a string of revelations involving figures close to Mr. Trump meeting or speaking with individuals or groups connected to Russia. Attorney General Jeff Sessions, for example, recently was forced to admit he met several times with the Russian ambassador last year at the same time he was acting as a top surrogate for the Trump campaign.

“Obviously I think [Mr. Stone] and others need to be questioned,” Mr. McCain said.

Regarding Mr. Trump’s claim that former President Barack Obama wiretapped Trump Tower during the campaign, Mr. McCain said he has “no reason to believe the charge is true.”

“I do believe that on an issue such as this, accusing a former president of the United States of doing something that is not only illegal but unheard of, that requires corroboration,” he said. “This is serious stuff.”

