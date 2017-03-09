Trump administration officials guaranteed Sunday that the president will hit the road soon to rally support for the health care bill put forth by House Republicans, saying the White House is “fully committed” to the legislation.

“The president, the vice president, all of us at the White House are fully committed to this bill, and we’re going to do whatever it takes to get it passed,” Gary Cohn, director of the White House’s National Economic Council, said during an interview on “Fox News Sunday.”

“Yes, he’s going to travel,” Mr. Cohn said when asked about President Trump’s plans. “Yes, he’s going to go out to the different congressional regions and he’s going to be personally involved in getting passed.”

Mr. Cohn’s comments suggest that Mr. Trump will appeal to individual lawmakers who oppose the bill. The president already has called out by name Sen. Rand Paul, Kentucky Republican and a chief opponent of the legislation in the Senate.

There are a number of conservative lawmakers who say they oppose the bill and don’t seem open to being swayed, even by a personal appeal by the president.

“Let’s do what we told the voters we were going to do. Let’s repeal Obamacare, not create some different form of Obamacare,” Rep. Jim Jordan, Ohio Republican and a member of the conservative House Freedom Caucus, told Fox News. “I don’t plan on voting for the plan as introduced by the speaker” of the House, Paul Ryan.

