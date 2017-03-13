EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) - A person with knowledge of the situation tells The Associated Press that free agent guard John Jerry has agreed to return to the New York Giants.

The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the three-year deal has not been signed.

The person said Mondat that the deal is worth $10 million, with a little over $4 million guaranteed.

Jerry started all 16 regular-season games and the wild-card contest in his third season with the Giants.

New York lost starting right tackle Marshall Newhouse to the free agency on Friday but signed former Charger D.J. Fluker over the weekend.

Fluker can play guard and tackle but he played at guard the past two seasons with the Chargers.

In the past week, the Giants (11-5) have signed receiver Brandon Marshall and tight end Rhett Ellison, who can also play as an H-back.

___

For more NFL coverage: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright © 2017 The Washington Times, LLC.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.

Disqus