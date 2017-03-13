HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (AP) - Marshall University says a lecture by author Thomas Healy this week has been postponed.

Healy was to deliver the Amicus Curiae Lecture on Tuesday, but his flight to West Virginia was canceled due to an expected winter storm in the Northeast.

Healy is the author of “The Great Dissent: How Oliver Wendell Holmes Changed His Mind - and Changed the History of Free Speech in America.” The book has won several awards.

He is a professor of constitutional and First Amendment law at Seton Hall University School of Law.

Marshall said in a news release the school is trying to reschedule the event for April. Efforts are also being made to reschedule a lecture by John Sallis of Boston College, whose flight was also canceled. That event was originally set for Thursday.

