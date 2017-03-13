LOS ANGELES (AP) - The Los Angeles Chargers released left tackle King Dunlap on Monday.

A starter for most of the last four seasons in San Diego, Dunlap played a full season only once, in 2014. He also spent his first four pro seasons with Philadelphia.

The Chargers agreed to terms last week with Russell Okung, making Dunlap, 31, expendable. By cutting Dunlap, the team saves about $5 million in salary-cap space.

Dunlap has been plagued by concussions over the last few years. He also was arrested in Nashville, Tennessee in February, accused of violating a protective order.

Tight end Asante Cleveland, an exclusive rights free agent, signed his tender with the Chargers.

