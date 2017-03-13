INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - The Indianapolis Colts have signed two more free agents - defensive end Margus Hunt and offensive lineman Brian Schwenke.

Terms of the deals were not immediately available.

Hunt was Cincinnati’s second-round pick in 2013 and played in 44 games, with 26 tackles, 1½ sacks and three passes defensed. The 6-foot-8, 295-pound Hunt also blocked three kicks. He becomes the fourth defensive free agent Indy has signed since Thursday.

General manager Chris Ballard also made a rare play on the offensive side by signing Schwenke, a 6-3, 315-pound center-guard. He was Tennessee’s fourth-round pick in 2013 and made 28 starts in four seasons.

___

For more NFL coverage: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_NFL .

Copyright © 2017 The Washington Times, LLC.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.

Disqus