The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers wrapped up its $1.1 million cleanup of the Dakota Access camps on federal land, hauling off 835 dumpsters of remaining trash and debris at the now-vacant site once occupied by thousands of protesters.

The federal cleanup at the last of the three camps, Sacred Stone, was declared finished Thursday, completed by a Florida sanitation company that began work Feb. 23 to hasten the massive restoration project started in late January by the Standing Rock Sioux.

Meanwhile, a local animal shelter rescued four more dogs found at the North Dakota encampment, bringing the total number of dogs found after the last of the protesters evacuated to 12.

“We are happy to report that all animals have been accounted for throughout the Dakota Access Pipeline protest sites,” Furry Friends Rockin’ Rescue of Bismarck-Mandan said in an online post.

Two months ago, the tribe launched the cleanup, aided by state and local agencies as well as some protest volunteers, over concerns that tons of garbage and waste left by protesters would inevitably wash into the Cannonball River during the snowmelt if not removed.

Corps Capt. Ryan Hignight said a total of 8,170 cubic yards of debris were removed from the three camps — Sacred Stone, Oceti Sakowin and Rosebud — all located within the floodplain on federally managed land.

“In total there were 835 roll-off dumpsters of trash and debris removed from the three camps together,” Capt. Hignight said in an email.

Some items, including propane tanks and lumber, were set aside for recycling, The Associated Press reported.

The crew only cleaned up garbage located on federal land. Sacred Stone, where 2,160 cubic yards of debris were removed, is located partially on tribal land.

“I am unable to confirm if the camp not located on corps-managed land is clean,” Capt. Hignight said.

The protesters descended on the area by the thousands last year in a show of opposition to the Dakota Access pipeline, a 1,172-mile, four-state project expected to be completed and ready to flow oil as early as this week.

Two tribes, the Standing Rock and Cheyenne River Sioux, filed Monday an appeal of a federal judge’s decision last week denying their request for a preliminary injunction to stop the project, and also asked the judge to block the delivery of oil until the appeal is heard.

Volunteers with Furry Friends rescued eight dogs — six puppies and two adult dogs — shortly after the evacuation, then returned March 5 to pick another four dogs.

“Thank you to Fort Yates Game and Fish for holding the four dogs until FFRR could bring them into our care,” the shelter said. “Another thank you goes to Morton County Sheriff Department for allowing us to use their animal impound facility for quarantine.”

“The dogs will be vetted — vaccinated, exam, dewormed, and [bathed] — prior to being posted for adoption,” the shelter said.

Six of the 12 dogs have already been adopted, according to KFYR-TV in Bismarck.

“When we went to the Cannon Ball, Solen area on Sunday, just from there until now I’ve noticed they’ve gained weight, and they’re looking good,” volunteer Stacy Sturm told the station. “They’re more social, they aren’t scared anymore, they’re really just coming a long ways.”

