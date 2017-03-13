FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (AP) - The Atlanta Falcons have re-signed backup cornerback Blidi Wreh-Wilson to a one-year, $775,000 deal.

Wreh-Wilson is the seventh Atlanta player from the 2016 NFC championship team to be re-signed or have his contract extended.

The Falcons signed Wreh-Wilson in 2016 after starter Desmond Trufant’s season-ending shoulder injury. General manager Thomas Dimitroff says the 6-foot-1 Wreh-Wilson made a good impression with his size and “the way he competes.”

Wreh-Wilson was a third-round selection by Tennessee in the 2013 NFL draft.

