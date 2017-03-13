ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Maryland’s attorney general has joined 13 other states in supporting President Donald Trump’s revised travel ban.

Brian Frosh said in a news release that on Monday he filed an amicus brief in the District Court for Hawaii. Hawaii has asked for a temporary restraining order blocking the enforcement of the president’s revised travel ban.

Frosh says the proposed ban will hurt Maryland’s universities and economy.

Frosh is using a new authority granted by the state legislature. Fearful of Trump’s policies, the Maryland General Assembly empowered Frosh, a Democrat, to sue the federal government without permission from the state’s Republican governor.

