CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) - The Panthers have re-signed offensive lineman Chris Scott to a one-year contract.

Financial terms were not released Monday.

The 6-foot-4, 345-pound Scott played in 12 games in 2016 with four starts, including three at right guard. The 29-year-old Scott has mostly served as a backup during his four seasons in Carolina, playing in 43 regular season games with 12 starts.

