ALAMEDA, Calif. (AP) - The Oakland Raiders have officially announced the signing of free agent offensive lineman Marshall Newhouse.

Newhouse agreed to a two-year deal with Oakland late last week and signed the contract on Monday.

Newhouse is the only free agent signed by Oakland so far as general manager Reggie McKenzie has been less aggressive than in past years after the Raiders won 12 games in 2016 to end a 13-year playoff drought.

Newhouse has started 56 games in six seasons with Green Bay, Cincinnati and the Giants. He entered the league as a fifth-round pick by the Packers in 2010 when McKenzie was in the front office in Green Bay.

