JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) - The Jacksonville Jaguars have two former Pro Bowl players visiting: Oakland running back Latavius Murray and Kansas City defensive tackle Dontari Poe.

Both free agents were expected to wrap up visits Monday. It was unclear whether either would sign; both had other visits scheduled.

Murray ran for 2,278 yards and 20 touchdowns in three seasons with the Raiders, including 1,066 yards and six touchdowns in his 2015 Pro Bowl season.

Poe, a two-time Pro Bowler, can play several spots up front. The Jaguars recently released veterans Roy Miller, Sen’Derrick Marks and Jared Odrick.

The visits continue what has been a busy free agency for the Jaguars, who signed cornerback A.J. Bouye, defensive end Calais Campbell, safety Barry Church and linebacker Lerentee McCray last week.

Jacksonville still has more than $50 million in cap space.

