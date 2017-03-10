Robert Griffin III is a free agent again.

The Cleveland Browns released the former Redskins quarterback on Friday, the second-straight year Griffin has been released by a team in the offseason.

Griffin joined the Browns after the Redskins cut him following the 2015 season. He started for Cleveland in Week 1 but broke his collarbone, was sidelined for 11 weeks, and never got back to full health while the Browns cycled through six different quarterbacks over the course of the year.

Griffin ultimately played in five games, and completed 87 of 147 passes for 886 yards with two touchdowns and three interceptions. He quarterbacked Cleveland to its only win of the season, over San Diego, on Christmas Eve.

The second overall pick in the 2012 draft, Griffin will have limited options in looking for a new team. The Jets have been floated as an option, as New York currently has only Christian Hackenberg and Bryce Petty on its roster. Griffin could come fairly cheap.

