The Washington attorney general moved ahead Monday with an effort to block this week’s expected implementation of President Trump’s revised executive order on travel and refugees, filing a motion to enforce a previously issued injunction that prevented the initial order from being enforced.

Attorney General Bob Ferguson also filed an amended complaint, detailing the ways the state believes its residents, businesses and universities will be harmed by the revised order, which is expected to take effect Thursday. He asked U.S. District Judge James Robart to hold a hearing Tuesday to consider the requests.

Judge Robart declined Friday to rule on whether his prior injunction, which since Feb. 3 has blocked the initial travel ban from being enforced, could be construed to apply to the revised version before an amended complaint addressing the new order was filed.

Under the new order, signed March 6, visitors from six Muslim-majority countries — Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen — will be banned from obtaining visas to come to the United States for 90 days. Iraq was dropped from the original list of banned countries. The new version still will halt for 120 days all refugee resettlement, though it removed the original order’s permanent ban on refugees from Syria and exemptions for religious minorities, namely Christians.

In the motion to enforce the temporary restraining order against the travel ban, Washington state attorneys wrote that if the Trump administration wishes to implement the revised order, “they must move to modify this Court’s injunction under well-settled rules.”

“Until they do so, they cannot escape the injunction and continue their illegal conduct,” Washington state attorneys wrote. “The Court should hear this motion at its earliest opportunity, enforce its injunction, and uphold the rule of law.”

Washington has been joined by several other states opposing the revised order, which opponents say is akin to a “Muslim ban.” California, Maryland, Massachusetts, Minnesota, New York and Oregon have all joined the Washington case.

Meanwhile Hawaii has filed it own challenge to the ban and has a hearing scheduled in the case for Wednesday.

