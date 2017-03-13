FRISCO, Texas (AP) - The Dallas Cowboys have signed the four players who agreed to contracts on a busy second day of free agency, including the return of Terrance Williams as the No. 2 receiver behind Dez Bryant.

Williams signed his $17 million, four-year deal Saturday, while the three newcomers - cornerback Nolan Carroll and defensive linemen Stephen Paea and Demontra Moore - all signed Monday when the deals were announced. The agreements were reached Friday.

The Cowboys drafted the 27-year-old Williams in the third round in 2013. He has 2,791 yards and 20 touchdowns in four seasons.

Carroll joins Dallas from NFC East rival Philadelphia on a $10 million, three-year deal. Paea, a defensive tackle who was with Cleveland last season, and Moore, a defensive end for Seattle a year ago, signed one-year deals.

___

For more NFL coverage: www.pro32.ap.org and http://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright © 2017 The Washington Times, LLC.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.

Disqus