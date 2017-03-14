An elementary school in Folsom, California, has confused students and their parents over a decision to ban “tag” during recess.

Gold Ridge Elementary School will no longer allow kids to play the age-old game of “tag” due to fears of injury and occasional altercations. “Students were instructed that physical contact including tag games, touch football, etc. were not allowed on the yard,” Principal David Frankel wrote to parents in a March 10 letter.

“I don’t personally agree with it,” said parent Sam Hammer, a local CBS affiliate reported Monday. “It’s something we all did as kids and I [have] never seen any harm come from it.”

Fourth grader Mallory Giddens told the station that Mr. Hammer instituted the rule because some students “touch too hard.”

“In this case, kids were getting too rough … so the school told them to stop playing those games,” Folsom Cordova Unified School District and Spokesperson Daniel Thigpen told the station. “It’s not uncommon for a school to enact specific recess rules to address specific behavior problems.”

Parent Katie Esteves appeared to wonder why mass punishment was meted out over the actions of a few.

“I know that it’s based probably kid by kid,” she said. “It’s really up to [the principal] what he probably feels is best for his school. As long as it’s being monitored and people are being safe, then I feel it’s okay.”

Copyright © 2017 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.

Disqus