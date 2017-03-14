ELLENWOOD, Ga. (AP) - A high school football coach in suburban Atlanta has been arrested on charges of sexual assault.

WSB-TV reported (http://2wsb.tv/2mVocXy ) Monday that DeKalb County school district officials say 31-year-old Darrell Lake was removed from the classroom at Cedar Grove High School and taken into custody on March 6. A student says Lake is a defensive end coach at the school, where he is also a paraprofessional.

DeKalb County schools spokesman Andre Riley says Lake was arrested in connection to a police investigation.

Lake tells the news station Monday that he is looking for an attorney and hopes to get the charges dropped.

Jail records show Lake posted bail on March 11.

