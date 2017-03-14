FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (AP) - The Atlanta Falcons have re-signed safety Kemal Ishmael and have signed wide receiver and return specialist Andre Roberts from Detroit.

Ishmael, who signed a one-year, $2.5 million contract, saw his value rise in 2016 as he made four fill-in starts. He also showed his versatility at linebacker.

Ishmael matched his career high with 15 tackles in a 35-28 win at Oakland on Sept. 18. He had 49 tackles for the season.

Roberts, who signed a one-year, $1.8 million deal, is expected to provide depth at receiver and contend for a starting job on returns. He returned two punts for touchdowns with Detroit in 2016. He was a third-round pick by Arizona in 2010 and started in 35 games in four years with the Cardinals.

Roberts played two years with Washington before his one season in Detroit.

