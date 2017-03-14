TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) - Free agent linebacker Jarvis Jones signed Tuesday with the Arizona Cardinals.

A first-round draft choice in 2013 out of Georgia, Jones spent his first four years in the NFL with the Pittsburgh Steelers, but never made a big impact. He played in 50 games with 35 starts and had 125 tackles, six sacks, two interceptions, four forced fumbles and three fumble recoveries.

Jones could step in for Alex Okafor, who left Arizona for New Orleans. He is the second linebacker to leave the Steelers in free agency; 10-year veteran Lawrence Timmons went to Miami.

Last season, Jones lost his starting job in Pittsburgh, which had declined to pick up his fifth-year option last year.

___

For more NFL coverage: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright © 2017 The Washington Times, LLC.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.

Disqus