Reports surfaced last week that Redskins quarterback Kirk Cousins was so dissatisfied with the team that he personally inquired about being traded, but Cousins says that’s not quite how it went down.

During an interview Monday on ESPN NFL Insider Adam Schefter’s podcast, Cousins explained that he didn’t demand the Redskins shop him elsewhere, but did call team owner Dan Snyder and President Bruce Allen to ask if they were considering moving him.

“I’m not sure how it got out, but I did just inquire as to Mr. Snyder and to Bruce Allen if there was any interest in trading me just to get an understanding of their perspective,” Cousins said. “And the answer I got back was Mr. Snyder communicated his belief in me and his desire for me to remain a Redskin and his desire to help me by surrounding the quarterback position with all the players and coaches that you need to succeed, and that’s the kind of message you want to hear from the owner of your team.”

Cousins said that he didn’t hear about the report, which came from ESPN’s Chris Mortensen, saying he’d asked for a trade until later in the day when he was in a shoe store with his wife.

“The guy fitting my wife for shoes says ‘I heard you demanded a trade,’ and I laughed and I thought ‘I don’t know where that comes from,’ because that just wasn’t the case,” Cousins said.

Mortensen’s report said that Cousins “appealed personally” to Snyder about trading him but was shot down. Cousins would have had limited power to demand anything of Snyder, anyway, especially since he also said that he wasn’t going to threaten holding himself out of offseason practices.

Cousins and the Redskins have until July 15 to negotiate a long-term deal. Otherwise, Cousins will play the 2017 season under the franchise tag, which would earn him nearly $24 million fully guaranteed.

