FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - Kentucky’s public universities would be competing against each other for more than basketball and football victories under legislation headed to Gov. Matt Bevin. They’ll be vying for state funding.

The House gave final approval Tuesday to a measure that would create a performance-based formula for distributing state funds to public universities and colleges. It came amid a flurry of action on both sides of Kentucky’s Capitol on the next-to-last day before lawmakers take an extended break so the state’s Republican governor can sign or veto legislation.

Lawmakers agreed to loosen inspection requirements for underground coal mines. They voted to make it easier for terminally ill patients to obtain experimental treatments. And in one of the closest votes of the day, the state Senate decided that churches would not be exempt from posting up to a $250,000 bond to appeal a zoning decision. Instead, the Senate said the exemption would apply to anyone opposing the creation, expansion or operation of a landfill.

Meanwhile, lawmakers moved no closer to answering some of the biggest questions of this short legislative session, including whether to allow charter schools for the first time in Kentucky or to approve a bill that would effectively end Jefferson County’s decades-long busing system to integrate its public schools. Republican Sen. Dan Seum said it was unlikely the Senate would pass the busing bill, saying lawmakers had run out of time.

The bills highlighted the final days of the first legislative session in memory where Republicans controlled the House, Senate and governor’s office. Lawmakers are scheduled to meet again on Wednesday before taking a nearly two-week break. Lawmakers return to Frankfort for the final two days of March to wrap up the session.

Bevin is likely to sign the bill pitting Kentucky’s public colleges and universities against each other in a competition for state funding. Under Senate Bill 153 , schools would be rewarded for graduating low-income students and awarding more degrees in science, technology, engineering and math.

The colleges will compete for a total of $42 million in the fall. But the next year, all of the state’s more than $1 billion in higher education funding would be up for grabs. The bill contains language that would limit financial losses for colleges and universities until 2021.

“We need to … be focused on outcomes and performance,” Rep. Jim DeCesare, R-Bowling Green, said during a lengthy debate. “That’s where we’re heading with this. It’s a starting point.”

House Minority Floor Leader Rocky Adkins warned that lawmakers were rushing into fundamental changes in higher education funding that could hurt some universities.

“My concern is that over a period of time, that there’s going to be unintended consequences where we have winners and we have losers,” said Adkins, D-Sandy Hook.

The House also voted 87-7 to approve a “right to try” measure that would make it easier for terminally ill patients to get access to drugs that have completed the first phase of clinical trials but have not yet been approved for general use.

“Now some who have terminal illnesses, with no hope for life, will be given a chance. I think they deserve that chance,” said Sen. C.B. Embry Jr., R-Morgantown, the bill’s lead sponsor.

In the Senate, the most contentious vote was over allowing judges to set bonds of up to $250,000 in zoning cases. The House of Representatives voted to exempt churches from posting the bonds, but the Senate removed it. Instead, they said Kentuckians challenging landfills should not be forced to post a bond in order to appeal a judge’s decision.

Supporters said it would cut down on the number of frivolous lawsuits that often impede economic development. But opponents, including Democratic state Sen. Reggie Thomas, said it would prevent people from defending their property values against unwanted development.

“This bill really stripes the ability of a person to protect and defend their home,” he said.

