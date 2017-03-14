NEW YORK (AP) - Metro-North railroad says it’s suspending service into and out of New York’s Grand Central Terminal at noon.

The railroad said Tuesday that the decision was due to the anticipated impact of the snowstorm and low ridership during the morning peak period.

The announcement was made as the National Weather Service cancelled its blizzard warning for the metropolitan New York City area. A winter weather advisory is still in effect until 8 p.m. Tuesday.

