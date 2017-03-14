ROSEVILLE, Minn. (AP) — A Minnesota city is banning the sale of dogs and cats at local pet stores.

The Roseville City Council adopted the ban Monday following a citizen-led movement to end the practice which has been criticized by animal rights advocates who say keeping the animals in cages is harmful.

Minnesota Humane Society director Christine Coughlin tells the St. Paul Pioneer Press that most quality breeders sell directly to families. She says responsible breeders don’t sell to pet stores.

Coughlin says cities around the country are adopting similar local laws, but Roseville may be the first in Minnesota to do so.

