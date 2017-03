ROME, N.Y. (AP) - Planned military flight training at Griffiss International Airport in central New York has been cancelled due to the late-season storm.

The U.S. Air Force had been planning to conduct training flights of C-17 cargo planes Monday through Thursday.

Local officials say the cargo flight training will take place at a different location.

