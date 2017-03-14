NEW YORK (AP) - The winter storm sweeping through the Northeast has forced the cancellation of about 85 percent of the flights at the three major airports in the New York City region.

Port Authority of New York and New Jersey spokesman Steve Coleman says 1,124 flights are canceled at LaGuardia Airport on Tuesday.

Coleman says about 200 passengers are stranded at Kennedy airport, where 757 flights are canceled.

Newark Liberty International Airport has more than 1,000 flights canceled. AirTrain Newark service is suspended and free alternate shuttle buses are being provided.

Travelers are advised to check with their airlines.

