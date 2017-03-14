HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) - The Latest on the winter storm in Connecticut (all times local):

8 p.m.

While all departures from Bradley International Airport in Windsor Locks have been canceled, several airlines are planning on landing planes as the winter storm winds down.

Alisa Sisic, public information officer for the Connecticut Airport Authority, says passengers on flights scheduled to fly into Bradley after 8 p.m. Tuesday and those planning to meet passengers on those flights are advised to contact their airline for information about the flight itinerary.

The airport is open and snow removal operations are ongoing. Sisci says significant delays and cancellations are expected Wednesday morning. She says the airport isn’t expected to return to normal flight schedules until late Wednesday afternoon because of the nor’easter.

Real time flight status updates can be found at www.flybdl.org.

___

7:20 p.m.

The winter nor’easter may be slowly winding down, but some Connecticut schools plan to remain closed for a second day.

Many public school districts in the central and northwestern portions of the state announced Tuesday evening there will be no school Wednesday. The list includes Hartford, Derby, Danbury, Granby, Litchfield, Manchester, Meriden, Naugatuck, New Fairfield, New Milford, and Torrington.

The University of Connecticut says all of its campuses will open Wednesday at 10 a.m.

Snow was still falling in some parts of the state Tuesday evening. But the storm turned to rain along much of the shoreline. In Old Saybrook, emergency crews had to rescue a driver whose car became stuck on a flooded road.

There’s concern about overnight freezing.

Parking bans are still in effect in some communities.

___

6:40 p.m.

East Hartford police say an elderly man has died after being struck by a snow plow truck.

Police were called Tuesday at around 3:30 p.m. to the Willow Arms Apartments at 446 Main Street. The victim, who police have not yet identified, was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Police tell local TV stations the plow truck belonged to a private contractor. They say the driver is distraught about the incident and is fully cooperating with the investigation.

The cause of the accident remains under investigation.

____

5:50 p.m.

Connecticut Gov. Dannel P. Malloy says state agencies will be open for business Wednesday, crediting his travel ban with helping crews remove snow on state roads.

The Democrat says Tuesday’s ban, which ran from 5 a.m. to 5 p.m., also helped keep accidents to a minimum. He says there were only 38 accidents, which he called “a big success.” Malloy is thanking most Connecticut residents for adhering to the ban, noting only a few tickets were issued.

While the ban has been lifted, Malloy is urging residents to stay off the roads.

Snow totals from Tuesday’s nor’easter range from about two to 18 inches.

Malloy says Metro-North Railroad will resume service from 6 p.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday night. He says there will be a “somewhat limited schedule” on Wednesday.

____

2:40 p.m.

Connecticut Gov. Dannel P. Malloy says the travel ban on state roads will be lifted at 5 p.m.

The ban went into effect at 5 a.m. Tuesday as the winter storm began to ramp up. The Democrat says limiting travel on state roads “dramatically reduced the potential for accidents” and provided road crews “with much greater access to clear the roads faster.”

Malloy says he’s still strongly advising residents to stay off the roads if at all possible because Department of Transportation crews are still clearing the roads and black ice continues to be a concern. Third-shift state employees are being told they should not report to work Tuesday afternoon.

Meanwhile, power outages in Connecticut have grown to approximately 3,500, a figure that includes mostly Eversource customers.

_____

1:35 p.m.

Connecticut Gov. Dannel P. Malloy expects to end the travel ban on state roads later in the day as the winter storm winds down.

Malloy said Tuesday that state troopers have responded to nearly 90 calls to help motorists and 28 accidents with no major injuries - totals he says would be much higher without the travel ban.

The National Weather Service says western Connecticut could see 2 feet of snow, while coastal areas may only get 4 inches because the snow changed to sleet and freezing rain. Litchfield County already has 17 inches of snow in places.

About 2,700 power outages are reported statewide.

Malloy says the Red Cross canceled 11 blood drives Tuesday, putting a strain on the blood supply. He urged people to donate blood on Wednesday.

_____

12:10 p.m.

More than 1,700 power outages are being reported across Connecticut as a storm with heavy snow and strong winds moves through the region. Some towns already have a foot of snow.

Eversource said 1,720 customers were without power around noon Tuesday, while United Illuminating reported fewer than 20 outages.

The National Weather Service says there’s a foot of snow in Litchfield and North Granby. Only 3 inches of snow are reported in coastal areas, where snow changed to sleet and freezing rain. Some areas could get 2 feet of snow by the time the storm ends.

A travel ban on state roads remains in effect. State police say troopers responded to 14 accidents with no injuries and more than 340 total calls for service between 5 a.m. and 10 a.m.

____

10:22 a.m.

Gov. Dannel P. Malloy is urging people stay home and says it’s a “good day to make brownies … and or read a book” as Connecticut braces for up to two feet of snow and strong winds.

The governor on Tuesday said most people appeared to be abiding by a travel ban on state roads. He said state police reported only 19 calls for service and six accidents with no injuries by midmorning.

State troopers and the National Guard are ready to help stranded motorists, and utility companies are prepared to fix power outages.

All schools are closed. All flights at Bradley International Airport north of Hartford are canceled. Bus and train services are suspended. Non-essential state government employees were told to stay home.

Eleven shelters across the state are open.

Copyright © 2017 The Washington Times, LLC.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.

Disqus