The Latest on the nor’easter as it hits northern New England (all times local):

11:46 a.m.

The nor’easter that’s bringing late-winter misery to northern New England is tracking a bit more westward than originally expected.

Meteorologist Andy Pohl from the National Weather Service says that means there could be a mix of sleet and freezing rain on the New Hampshire and southern Maine coast. He says that also could mean some 30-inch totals in the far northern parts of New Hampshire and Vermont.

The storm has prompted a rare blizzard warning in Maine, New Hampshire and Vermont, and all three states are expected snow totals of a foot to 20 inches of snow for the most part.

Many residents have heeded the call to stay home. There have been some highway accidents but traffic has been light. Hundreds of schools and businesses are closed.

___

11:20 a.m.

As Vermont braces for the biggest snowstorm of the season with blizzard conditions in some areas, flights have been cancelled, schools are closed, and state government offices will close at noon.

The storm is forecast to dump up to 20 inches of snow in some areas with strong gusty winds and whiteout conditions. Blizzard conditions are expected in the Champlain Valley.

Champlain College in Burlington is closed and the University of Vermont is closing at noon on Tuesday until Thursday morning.

The Burlington International Airport says all flights have been canceled.

___

11 a.m.

A number of New Hampshire towns have rescheduled local elections as the snow piles up from a nor’easter, but some have stayed open, on schedule.

In Durham, Town Administrator Todd Selig recommended that residents “make every effort” to vote early, as the storm was expected to get worse Tuesday afternoon. He said residents who are uncomfortable with driving in the snow could call police for a ride.

Selig said the decision to proceed with voting was made after much consideration and discussion among the moderator, town clerk, and others.

Republican Gov. Chris Sununu on Monday strongly recommended that town elections be held, but that given differing opinions, the state isn’t in a position to mandate that the towns stay open.

Sununu’s town, Newfields, postponed its elections until Tuesday, March 21, saying the safety of voters and election workers is “paramount.”

___

10 a.m.

Vermonters are bracing as the biggest snowstorm of the season bears down on the state, promising up to 20 inches of snow in some areas with strong gusty winds and whiteout conditions.

A blizzard warning is in effect through 11 a.m. Wednesday for western Vermont. A winter storm warning is in effect for the rest of the state.

Schools and businesses across the state are closed in anticipation of the storm, which was forecast to reach its peak intensity Tuesday afternoon and evening with snowfall rates of 2 inches an hour.

Most flights into and out of the Burlington International Airport were cancelled.

Vermont Emergency Management says people who must travel should slow down and prepared for reduced visibility

12:35 a.m.

The same storm that’s expected to pummel New York City and Boston is also going to bring misery to northern New England.

The National Weather Service is forecasting a foot to 20 inches of snow across Maine and New Hampshire and most of Vermont. Meteorologist Chris Kimble says heavy snow and gusts of 30 to 35 mph prompted a blizzard warning for southwestern Maine and parts of New Hampshire.

The nor’easter arrives in the region Tuesday morning, and then gathers power. The worst will be over by Wednesday morning.

The storm is expected to create travel problems and cause school delays and closures from Maine to the mid-Atlantic. In New Hampshire, towns are holding elections, and some towns have rescheduled

Copyright © 2017 The Washington Times, LLC.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.

Disqus