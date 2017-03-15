SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) - The San Francisco 49ers have agreed to acquire center Jeremy Zuttah from the Baltimore Ravens for an exchange of draft picks.

The Ravens will move up 12 spots in the sixth round in the deal announced Wednesday. Baltimore will now select with the 186th pick, while San Francisco will have the 198th selection. Zuttah must pass a physical to make the deal official.

The Ravens reportedly were going to release Zuttah to save $5.8 million in salary cap space before making the trade.

Zuttah has started 117 games in nine seasons, including all 16 games last season when he was picked for the Pro Bowl.

___

For more NFL coverage: www.pro32.ap.org and http://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright © 2017 The Washington Times, LLC.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.

Disqus