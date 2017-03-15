CALIFORNIA, Pa. (AP) - An assistant football coach at state-owned California University of Pennsylvania has been charged with sending sexual messages online to two players at a high school where he used to coach.

Twenty-seven-year-old Patrick Onesko is charged with corruption of minors and other charges involving the South Fayette High School players, who were both 15 at the time.

South Fayette police say they have been in contact with Onesko and expect him to surrender Wednesday.

Police began investigating when one of the player’s fathers saw one of the Snapchat messages in February.

Police obtained a search warrant for Onesko’s home, which was executed Tuesday while he wasn’t home.

Onesko was an assistant at the high school from 2009 to 2014 and worked at the university since 2016, where a spokeswoman says an internal investigation is underway.

