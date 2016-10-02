You can breathe again, Kirk Cousins, you’re not getting traded to the Browns.

Pro Football Talk reported Tuesday night, citing a league source, that there was “a growing belief in some circles that the Browns will try to acquire Cousins via trade.” According to Cleveland.com’s Mary Kay Cabot, though, that is “not expected to happen.”

Cabot reported Wednesday the Browns would be unlikely to give up what it would take to acquire Cousins, both in terms of salary to Cousins and draft picks to the Redskins. The Browns hold both the No. 1 and No. 12 overall picks in this year’s draft, but did just commit to paying Brock Osweiler $16 million next year, even though he may not play.

The report also said that three teams other than the Browns had reached out to the Redskins about Cousins but been shot down.

A separate part of the PFT report claimed that Cousins‘ main fear in signing his $24 million franchise tender was that, once he signed it, he could be traded anywhere — specifically Cleveland.

Cousins was reportedly most worried about becoming the next name on the long, sad list of Browns quarterbacks.

Copyright © 2017 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.

Disqus