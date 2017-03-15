ALLEN PARK, Mich. (AP) - The Detroit Lions have re-signed long snapper Don Muhlbach.

The team announced the move Wednesday. Muhlbach is entering his 14th season, all with Detroit. He ranks fourth on the Lions’ list with 196 games played and needs five more to pass linebacker Wayne Walker for third place.

Detroit’s special teams played a big role in helping the team reach the playoffs last season. Matt Prater made several important kicks, and Sam Martin averaged 44.2 net yards per punt.

