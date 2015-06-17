The Redskins finalized the 2017 coaching staff Wednesday, adding Chris O’Hara to the staff as offensive quality control and giving three other coaches title changes.

Bill Callahan is now the assistant head coach/offensive line coach, Chad Grimm is now outside linebackers coach and Bret Munsey is the assistant special teams coach.

“We’ve assembled a staff of quality teachers and quality people,” Redskins head coach Jay Gruden said in a statement. “As a group, we’re excited to work together to achieve our goals for the 2017 season.”

For the last three seasons, O’Hara served as an offensive coaching associate for the Jaguars, who set a team-record with 35 touchdowns in 2017. He also served as a student assistant and graduate assistant at the University of Miami from 2011-13, working on the defensive side of the ball.

O’Hara studied sports administration at Miami, where he graduated from in December 2012.

Callahan, who joined the Redskins in January 2015 and is entering his 19th season in the NFL, had been the team’s offensive line coach before the title change. Grimm worked previously as defensive quality control and was an assistant to Greg Manusky working with outside linebackers. Manusky was promoted to defensive coordinator after the team fired Joe Barry.

Munsey had been a special teams assistant and helped oversee special projects since 2014.

