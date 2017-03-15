The U.S. Department of Justice announced Wednesday that four defendants, including two officers of Russian security services, have been indicted on charges tied to their alleged roles in a massive Yahoo cybersecurity breach that occurred in 2014.

The defendants stole information from at least 500 million Yahoo accounts and used the information to access other accounts, including at Google and other providers, with the hackers targeting accounts of Russian journalists and U.S. and Russian government officials, including cybersecurity, diplomatic and military personnel, the DOJ said.

A California grand jury indicted the four defendants, including two officers of the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB), on charges that include economic espionage and theft of trade secrets, the DOJ said.

“With these charges, the Department of Justice is continuing to send a powerful message that we will not allow individuals, groups, nation-states, or a combination of them to compromise the privacy of our citizens, the economic interests of our companies, or the security of our country,” Acting Assistant Attorney General Mary McCord said at a news conference announcing the charges.

Officials said the officers, Igor Anatolyevich Sushchin and Dmitry Aleksandrovich Dokuchaev, recruited and paid hackers Alexseyvich Belan, a Russian national, and Karim Baratov, a Canadian and Kazakh national, to help carry out the scheme.

Mr. Belan also used the access to steal financial information, such as gift card and credit card numbers, and stole contacts to facilitate an email scam, Ms. McCord said.

Officials said Mr. Baratov was arrested on Tuesday in Canada and that warrants have been issued for the other three defendants.

Mr. Dokuchaev and Mr. Sushchin gave Mr. Belan sensitive law enforcement and intelligence information that would have helped him avoid detection by U.S. and other law enforcement agencies, the DOJ said.

Ms. McCord said Mr. Belan has been one of the FBI’s most wanted cybercriminals for more than three years. He had previously been indicted and was arrested in Europe on a request from the U.S. in June 2013 but escaped to Russia.

There is no extradition treaty between the United States and Russia.

“We would hope that they would respect our criminal justice system and respect these charges [and] what they need to do,” Ms. McCord said.

The Justice Department said the conspiracy dated at least to 2014, and that the defendants lost their access to Yahoo’s networks in September 2016 but were able to continue to use the stolen information up to at least December of last year.

The charges come as Congress looks into Russian efforts to influence last year’s presidential campaign.

Ms. McCord said, though, that the indictment doesn’t allege any connection between the 2014 breach and the hacks carried out last year on Democratic National Committee officials.

Yahoo disclosed in September that a copy of certain user account information was stolen in late 2014 in an incident they estimated involved at least 500 million accounts.

The company also said in December of last year that it believed an unauthorized third party stole data associated with more than a billion accounts in a separate incident in August 2013.

