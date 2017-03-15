A federal judge in Hawaii issued a temporary restraining order to block President Trump’s revised executive order on travel and refugees from taking effect Thursday - a stunning blow for the administration.

Wednesday’s ruling marks the second time a federal judge has blocked nationwide enforcement of Mr. Trump’s temporary travel ban. Trump administration officials had gone back to the drawing board to rewrite parts of the original order after a Seattle-based federal judge put the order on hold after opponents raised constitutional concerns about the order and likened it to a Muslim ban.

The ruling by U.S. District Judge Derrick Watson came in the nick of time for immigrant and refugee advocacy groups who hoped to stop the revised order from taking effect at 12:01 a.m. Thursday. In his 43-page written order, Judge Watson called the administration’s arguments illogical and flawed. Citing prior comments Mr. Trump made as a candidate about his desire to curb immigration of foreign nationals who are Muslim, Judge Watson said “significant and unrebutted evidence of religious animus” was behind both the original and revised versions of the executive order.

“These plainly-worded statements, made in the months leading up to and contemporaneous with the signing of the Executive Order, and, in many cases, made by the Executive himself, betray the Executive Order’s stated secular purpose,” Judge Watson said.

Judge Watson wrote that the plaintiffs in the case, the Hawaii attorney general and resident Ismail Elshikh have “shown a strong likelihood of succeeding on their claim that the Executive Order violates First Amendment rights under the Constitution.”

The White House had no immediate comment on the ruling.

Hawaii Attorney General Douglas Chin alleged in his lawsuit that the state’s residents, universities, businesses, health care systems and religious organizations will be harmed by the revised order. Attorney Colleen Roh Sinzdak explained in court Wednesday how resident Ismail Elshikh, the imam of the Muslim Association of Hawaii, worries that his mother-in-law, a Syrian national, would be barred from coming to the United States under the travel ban. She said Mr. Elshikh has standing to challenge the ban and that because of the order, all Muslim residents in Hawaii face higher hurdles in reuniting with family members because of their faith.

Acting Solicitor General Jeffrey Wall argued by phone that Hawaii’s claims were speculative arguments and that the state had not identified actual harms to residents.

Under the new order, citizens of six Muslim-majority countries — Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen — will be banned from obtaining visas to come to the United States for 90 days. Iraq was dropped from the original list of banned countries. The new version still will halt for 120 days all refugee resettlement, though it removed the original order’s permanent ban on refugees from Syria and exemptions for religious minorities, namely Christians. It also lowers the number of refugees accepted by the U.S. this year from 110,000 people to 50,000 people.

While the ban is in effect, the Trump administration has pledged to develop an extreme vetting program for all foreign visitors to the U.S., including a biometric entry/exit system to identify who is arriving to and departing from the country.

Federal judges in three different states heard arguments Wednesday in lawsuits seeking to block the executive order from taking effect - no ruling has been issued in either of the cases heard in Maryland or Washington.

Those challenging the order say its provisions temporarily pausing refugee resettlement and blocking issuance of visas to prospective visitors from six majority-Muslims countries are too similar to Mr. Trump’s original order, which they believe was meant discriminate against Muslims seeking entry to the U.S.

Government attorneys defending the order have argued that its narrower scope, coupled with provisions that lay out a waiver process for those who might be denied visas, addressed the concerns initially raised over the first order.

• Dave Boyer contributed to this report.

