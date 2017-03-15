WEATHER

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) - The winter storm wreaking havoc in the Northeast forced postponement of an NHL and an NIT game and the cancellation of most flights in and out of Buffalo as several college basketball teams headed in for the start of the NCAA Tournament.

Tuesday night’s game between the Winnipeg Jets and New Jersey Devils was postponed and rescheduled for March 28 at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey. The NIT game between UNC-Greensboro and Syracuse also was postponed and rescheduled for Wednesday night in the Carrier Dome.

NCAA officials said seven of the eight men’s teams competing in Buffalo had arrived for the NCAA Tournament. Defending national champion Villanova, the top overall seed, was among the first to arrive on Monday, while Wisconsin and Notre Dame flew in on Tuesday.

COLLEGE SPORTS

The graduation rate of African-American men’s basketball players from teams participating in the NCAA Tournament is 74 percent compared with 93 percent for white players.

That’s according to a study released by The Institute for Diversity and Ethics in Sport at the University of Central Florida.

The rate in 2016 was 75 percent. It’s the first decrease since 2011, according to the study’s author Dr. Richard Lapchick.

The graduation rate for white male basketball players remained the same as last year.

White female basketball players on tournament teams graduated at a rate of 96 percent compared with 87 percent for black female players.

PRO FOOTBALL

RENTON, Wash. (AP) - The Seattle Seahawks are hoping Eddie Lacy can be motivated by a one-year contract to rediscover the form that made him the 2013 Offensive Rookie of the Year.

The Seahawks and Lacy agreed to terms on a one-year deal, providing Seattle a big body for a run game that was once the best in football but lagged last season following the retirement of Marshawn Lynch.

Lacy was the top offensive rookie four years ago when he rushed for 1,178 yards and 11 touchdowns. He also ran for more than 1,100 yards in 2014, but has since been slowed by injuries and lost favor with Packers coach Mike McCarthy at times.

Last season, Lacy played in only five games, sidelined by ankle problems, and finished with only 360 yards rushing and no touchdowns. Weight has also been an issue for Lacy, but Carroll said he would expect the running back to play in the range of 240-250 pounds.

PRO BASKETBALL

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) - Former Trail Blazer Cliff Robinson says he is recovering from a “minor brain hemorrhage.”

Last week, Robinson’s family disclosed that the 50-year-old former forward was being treated at Providence St. Vincent Medical Center.

Robinson issued a statement saying he’s in the “process of getting better.”

“My family and I appreciate the prayers and well-wishes for my recovery,” he said. “I had an unfortunate incident with a minor brain hemorrhage which means I’ll be in rehabilitation for a while. But I’m excited about trying to get past this speed bump. I’m improving every day.”

Robinson was the 36th overall pick in 1989 by the Blazers and he spent eight years with the team. He also played for the Phoenix Suns, Detroit Pistons, Golden State Warriors and New Jersey Nets during his 18-year NBA career.

HOCKEY

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) - The National Women’s Hockey League’s first transgender player says he plans to retire after this season.

Harrison Browne announced his decision in a release issued by the league in advance of the NWHL semifinal and championship playoff games this weekend. Browne plays for the Buffalo Beauts, who will face New York on Friday. The winner will play in the Isobel Cup Final on Sunday.

Browne intends to pursue a career in sports business and will continue serving on the NWHL’s board of advisers for the four-team league’s third season next year.

Browne previously went by the name of Hailey Browne. On the day of the Beauts’ season-opening game in October, Brown went public in saying he identifies as a male and prefers to be known as Harrison.

BOSTON MARATHON BOMBING

BOSTON (AP) - A documentary play about the 2013 Boston Marathon bombing is about to make its world premiere in Boston.

“Finish Line” is being presented by the Boch Center at the Shubert Theatre starting Wednesday. The Boston Theater Company production will run through March 26.

The play is based on interviews with survivors, runners, first responders and others. Actors use verbatim transcripts to tell each person’s story.

Twin bombings near the marathon’s finish line killed three people and injured more than 260.

“Finish Line” doesn’t re-create the attack or portray those responsible. Instead, it focuses on people who were affected by the violence and came out stronger.

A portion of every ticket sale will be donated to the Martin Richard Foundation, named for the 8-year-old boy who was the youngest victim killed in the bombing.

IDITAROD

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) - Mitch Seavey won his third Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race, becoming the fastest and oldest champion at age 57 and helping cement his family’s position as mushing royalty.

The Seward, Alaska, musher brought his dogs off the frozen Bering Sea and onto Front Street in the Gold Rush town of Nome after crossing nearly 1,000 miles of Alaska wilderness.

He outran his son, defending champion Dallas Seavey, and lapped the oldest musher record that he set at age 53 in 2013. He previously won the race in 2013 and 2004.

Seavey also set a time record of 8 days, 3 hours, 40 minutes and 13 seconds, the Iditarod said. That shaved several hours off the record his son set last year: 8 days, 11 hours, 20 minutes and 16 seconds.

Seavey picked up $75,000 and the keys to a new pickup truck for winning the world’s most famous sled dog race.

The Seaveys have now won the last six races. Dallas Seavey won four, and his father finished second the last two years.

