AUSTIN, Texas (AP) - Former Texas quarterback David Ash, who has not played since the first game of the 2014 season because of concussions, has been cleared to return to football and will participate in the Longhorns’ pro workout day March 28.

Ash was 15-7 as a starter but sustained a concussion in the second game of the 2013 season and missed the rest of the year. He tried to return but suffered another head injury in his first game back. He quit the sport a few weeks later saying he was at peace with his decision.

Ash passed for 4,728 yards and 31 touchdowns in 30 career games.

Texas announced Ash’s return with a short statement Thursday.

Copyright © 2017 The Washington Times, LLC.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.

Disqus