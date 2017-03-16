Police in Birmingham, Alabama, are still searching for a suspect accused of kidnapping a woman who escaped from the trunk of his moving vehicle Tuesday evening.

Police said the 25-year-old victim was abducted from outside her apartment in Avondale after telling the assailant during an attempted robbery that she wasn’t carrying any cash.

The victim was forced into the man’s trunk and driven to “multiple unknown locations” before arriving at Gas Land on Bessemer Road at approximately 11:40 p.m., Sgt. Bryan Shelton told NBC News.

Video surveillance at the gas station showed the victim tumbling out of the trunk of a Nissan Altima as the driver sped away and then running into the store for help.

Dramatic video: woman escapes from car trunk. Would u know how? Important information you should know from @joshg_TVhttps://t.co/vkIFZGOg2Wpic.twitter.com/9qpFBSIali — Stephanie Mills (@SMillsWAFF48) March 16, 2017

Sgt. Shelton said they believed the suspect was driving around trying to use the woman’s card to withdraw cash.

The gas station’s owner, Yosef AlSabah, said he became suspicious after the suspect got visibly angry because he was unable to withdraw money from the store’s ATM.

“He was not right. … There was something going on with him,” Mr. AlSabah told AL.com. “He looked like he had a pistol in his pocket. I kept an eye on him.”

As the suspect got in his car and drove away, Mr. AlSabah told NBC News that he saw the trunk pop up and the woman run out.

She then ran inside and called 911 and Mr. AlSabah locked the door behind him, NBC News reported.

Birmingham Police told NBC News that the suspect remained on the loose early Thursday. The vehicle was later found abandoned.

