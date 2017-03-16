THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. (AP) - The Los Angeles Rams have signed linebacker Connor Barwin, one week after he was released by the Philadelphia Eagles.

The Rams announced the deal Thursday.

Barwin is an eight-year veteran who spent his first four seasons with the Houston Texans. He played two years there under Wade Phillips, the Rams’ new defensive coordinator.

He spent the past four seasons with the Eagles, starting all 64 regular-season games. He made the 2014 Pro Bowl after recording 14 1/2 sacks.

He was less effective as a defensive lineman last season after Philadelphia’s switch to a 4-3 defense. The Eagles saved $7.75 million by releasing Barwin last week.

The 6-foot-4 Barwin will be an outside linebacker again in Phillips’ 3-4 defense in Los Angeles.

