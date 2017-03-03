ESPN Draft analyst Todd McShay projects that the Redskins will take running back Dalvin Cook in the first round in his latest mock draft.

The prediction held steady from his previous mockup - McShay seems convinced there’s a good argument that, should Cook be available at No. 17, the Redskins would snag the Florida State star.

Cook is 5-10 and 210 pounds, and ran a 4.49 40-yard dash at the scouting combine. He piled up 1,691 yards in 2015 and then 1,765 in 2016, when he was an Associated Press first team All-American.

With that kind of production and potential, there are reasons Cook could drop to the later half of the first round. He has 13 career fumbles and some health issues — Cook has had three shoulder surgeries since high school and had hamstring troubles through most of 2015 — as well as a history of run-ins with the law in both high school and college, though none led to convictions.

Still, if things work out well for Cook in the NFL, he looks like a three-down back who has home-run hitter potential. If he’s still available when the Redskins take their turn, McShay thinks that could be too tempting to pass up.

