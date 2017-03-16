The U.S. Marine Corps has received a new 67,500-pound Amphibious Combat Vehicle, the ACV 1.1, for evaluation.

Infantry units will soon test the mettle of BAE Systems‘ ACV 1.1 on land and sea as the first unit out of 200 has arrived in leaders’ hands. Amphibious Assault Vehicles (AAVs) have been around for decades, but military officials wanted something that was faster, stronger and better able to withstand IED blasts.

“ACV 1.1 gives us the ability to operate throughout the range of operations. The current AAV is limited because of its survivability. The new vehicle will be significantly more survivable than a standard AAV,” Col. Kirk Mullins, ACV 1.1 Product Manager, told Scout Warrior on Tuesday.

The Marine Corps is also working with Science Applications International Corp. (SAIC) on the project, although military officials are expected to settle on one vendor by 2018.

Some improvements found on the ACV 1.1 include V-shaped haul for dispersing blast energy away from crew members, the ability to use stabilized .50-cal machine guns and Mk 19 grenade launchers, and a 690-horsepower engine.

The ACV 1.1. also differs from it predecessor in that it favors wheels over tracks.

“Wheeled vehicles are more reliable, when operating across the range of military operations,” the officer added.

Officials plan to have an operational ACV 1.1 by 2020.

