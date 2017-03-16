McDonald's corporate Twitter account took aim at President Trump early Thursday with a harshly worded tweet.

“You are actually a disgusting excuse of a President and we would love to have @BarackObama back, also you have tiny hands,” the verified @McDonaldsCorp account tweeted Thursday morning to Mr. Trump.

The tweet was posted shortly after 9 a.m. ET on Thursday and was “pinned” to the top of McDonald's timeline, making it the first message seen by individuals viewing the restaurant’s corporate account.

It disappeared around 20 minutes later, however, but not without first being retweeted around 1,800 times.

“Twitter notified us that our account was compromised. We deleted the tweet, secured our account and are now investigating this,” McDonalds explained later Thursday morning.

The fast food chain’s verified Twitter account links to McDonald's corporate homepage, and has fired off nearly 180,000 tweets since being launched in February 2010. The account boasted over 150,000 social media followers as of Thursday morning.

